Kunal Kamra criticises T-Series after visibility of 'Naya Bharat' video blocked on YouTube

NEW DELHI: Comedian Kunal Kamra on Wednesday criticised Bollywood studio T-Series, alleging that his stand-up special "Naya Bharat", which has kicked up a huge controversy over jokes targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was flagged for copyright violations on YouTube.

Kamra on Wednesday dropped a new video from the comedy special, in which he performed a parody of "Hawa Hawai" from "Mr India" to criticise Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her policies.

The songs of "Mr India", which featured Anil Kapoor and late cinema star Sridevi, belong to T-Series label.

Kamra shared a screenshot from YouTube on X, which showed "Naya Bharat", his new video, has been blocked due to copyright restrictions and therefore is not visible to viewers. Due to copyright claims, the video will not be able to generate revenue as well.

"Hello @TSeries, stop being a stooge. Parody and Satire comes under fair use legally. I haven't used.

the lyrics or the original instrumental of the song. If you take this video down every cover song/dance video can be taken down. Creators please take a note of it," the 36-year-old comic said.

"Having said that every monopoly in India is nothing short of Mafia so please watch/download this special before it's taken down. FYI-T-Series I stay in Tamil Nadu (sic)," he added.

A response from T-Series is awaited.

"Naya Bharat", which also made jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena and NCP splits, has amassed over 6.7 million views on YouTube.

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where Kamra's show took place, as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located.

Kamra has said he will not apologise for his comments made in the video.