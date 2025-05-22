I've been an ambassador for this movie: Christopher on joining cast of Happy Gilmore 2

WASHINGTON (US): Actor Christopher McDonald expressed his happiness on joining the cast of 'Happy Gilmore 2'. '

Happy Gilmore 2' is an upcoming sports comedy film directed by Kyle Newacheck, and written by Tim Herlihy and Adam Sandler, according to People.

It is a sequel to Happy Gilmore (1996). Sandler, Julie Bowen, Dennis Dugan, Christopher McDonald, and Ben Stiller reprise their roles from the original film.

At the New York premiere of Fountain of Youth, McDonald said he "was over the moon to be asked to be in" the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2.

However, McDonald said he could not reveal any plot details. "I signed an NDA. This is kind of a big deal," he said, as per the outlet.

Almost 30 years after 'Happy Gilmore' first delighted audiences, star and co-writer Sandler returns as the titular hockey-player-turned-golfer in the Kyle Newacheck-directed sequel, again co-written with Tim Herlihy. Returning cast members Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, Dennis Dugan and McDonald are joined by a list of newcomers that includes Travis Kelce and Bad Bunny, reported People.

"I've been an ambassador for this movie for so long, 29 years later," says McDonald, who in the original film and sequel plays Happy's rival golfer Shooter McGavin. Of Sandler and distributor Netflix, he adds, "They've outdone themselves."

'Happy Gilmore 2' is "about family and friends and love and basically a lot of heart, which I love about Adam Sandler's movies," continues the Hacks star. "What I love about Adam Sandler is his heart. He's got so much love for people... And he's done some amazing work in the last few years. So I'm very happy for him."

'Happy Gilmore 2' will be released on Netflix on July 25, reported People