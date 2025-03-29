I won't be commentating in this season of the IPL, says director RJ Balaji

CHENNAI: Actor and director RJ Balaji, who is now currently directing actor Suriya’s upcoming film that is tentatively being referred to as #Suriya45, has announced that he will not be part of the commentary team of this season of the IPL.

RJ Balaji, who is known for his quick, witty remarks, has been a successful Tamil commentator also. His Tamil commentary for IPL matches have a huge fan following.

However, the director has now announced that this year, he will not be doing Tamil commentary as he is busy with the shooting of #Suriya45.

In a video clip, which has now gone viral on social media, R J Balaji said, “Dear aunty, uncles, brothers and sisters and the boy in the green shirt, This is my most favourite time of the year -- March, April and May. That is because this is the time I do something which I like very much to do. Even you like it a lot. Commentating in the IPL.

"Even while shooting yesterday, there were several boys who kept asking me, 'Anna, you will be there (in the commentary section) tomorrow, right?' This video is a reply to them all. I will not be there in the IPL commentary team this year. Yes, even I am finding it difficult as I too am missing you all badly.

“However, I am someone who believes that a person must focus on only one task at a time and do it well. Therefore, I am doing one job now. As I have to direct a film and as I have several responsiblities, I thought I should give a small pause to my stint as an IPL commentator,” he said.

Stating that he felt bad even saying that he wasn’t going to be commentating, RJ Balaji said, “I am feeling bad as this is something that I have always loved doing. You have all been showing love for the last eight to 10 years and everywhere I go, people ask, "Why did you not appear on the panel yesterday? Will you appear tomorrow?" I would feel great.”

Reiterating that this was “just a small pause”, RJ Balaji said that like all other fans, he too would be watching the matches and rooting for CSK.

“After I finish this shoot, God willing, I will see you all in the next season of the IPL,” he signed off.

Meanwhile, sources say that the team of #Suriya45 is to shoot a song today.

The film, which is being produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, will feature Trisha as the female lead. It will also feature a number of talented actors like Natty, Sshivada, YogiBabu, Indrans and Swasika in pivotal roles.

The film will have cinematography by GK Vishnu, R Kalaivanan will be the editor of this film, which will have Vikram Mor choreographing stunts and Arun Venjaramoodu as its art director.