Hyderabad Comic Con 2025 to host DreamHack, India’s largest esports and gaming festival

CHENNAI: NODWIN Gaming has announced the return of DreamHack India 2025, the country’s largest digital festival, which will be held in Hyderabad from October 31 to November 2 as part of Hyderabad Comic Con 2025.

The three-day event will feature fan-favourite experiences such as the BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) zone, where gamers can play on their own or rented setups, along with an array of tournaments and activities.

Highlights include PAN FEST (BGMI), KO Fight Night featuring Tekken 8, Super Smash Bros, and Street Fighter VI, competitive chess matches in Rapid and Blitz formats, and a Retro & Board Games Zone.

Speaking on the announcement, Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, said, " Over the past six years, our partnership with DreamHack has built some of India’s most iconic gaming moments, and blending it with Comic Con has created a one-of-a-kind celebration where gaming meets pop culture." Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India, added that the collaboration will further strengthen the mix of gaming, competition, and pop culture.

Tickets for DreamHack x Hyderabad Comic Con 2025 are now available on the District App, as well as on the official DreamHack and Comic Con India websites.