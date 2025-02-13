Ed Sheeran's India tour includes everything from high fiving strangers to bike ride with Arijit Singh

MUMBAI: Global sensation Ed Sheeran is having a blast during the Indian leg of his "Mathematics Tour". Recently, the British singer used social media to drop a compilation of his precious moments from his recent trip.

Sharing some memorable pictures, Ed Sheeran wrote, "Third India dump

1. High-fiving some dudes following us around, they were cool

2. @arijitsingh taking me around his home town, it was a mission to get to but worth it

3. Warm down after the show, but can't not watch footie bruv

4. @thejohnabraham is an @ipswichtown fan now

5. Gave out some pink shirts to the local kids' football team in Shillong

6. Wearing Warney @rajasthanroyals shirt, we miss you mate

7. People like Perfect here

8. Took my dad on a date in Mumbai

9. These musicians played on my album, we recorded a lot of it in Goa, they’re amazing

10. Bathroom selfie coz I’m still a teenager in my head #thepriceoffame".

On another note, Ed Sheeran left everyone impressed with his rendition of the chartbuster song "Chuttamalle" from the Telugu film "Devara" during his Bangalore concert. He sang his first Telugu song along with Shilpa Rao, the original singer of the track.

Ed Sheeran's performance left a large number of people impressed, including the film's lead actors, Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

Sharing a clip of the performance on social media, Jr NTR wrote, "Music has no boundaries and you proved it again Ed! Hearing you sing Chuttamalle in Telugu is truly special."

Additionally, Janhvi Kapoor was also floored by the performance. Dropping a video of Ed Sheeran and Shilpa Rao singing "Chuttamalle", the diva penned, "What a crossover to wake up to."

Ed Sheeran himself penned an appreciation post for Shilpa Rao. He took to Instagram and shared, “Obsessed with @shilparao’s voice for the last while, a real privilege to share the stage tonight, and learn a new language!”

Reacting to this, Shilpa Rao said, “Artists always spread love. And it was absolutely that tonight. @teddysphotos you are coolness personified. Thank you for the love and warmth. Much love.”