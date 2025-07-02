DT Next Watchlist: From 'The Good Wife' to 'The Sandman Season 2', check out OTT releases dropping this July 2025 weekend
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
Name: The Good Wife
Language: Tamil
Episodes: 6
Cast: Priyamani, Sampath Raj and Aari Arjunan
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
Name: Uppu Kappurambu
Language: Telugu
Cast: Keerthy Suresh and Suhas Pagolu
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Name: The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 8
Cast: Amit Sial, Sahil Vaid, Bagavathi Perumal and Danish Iqbal
Streaming platform: SonyLIV
Name: Kaalidhar Laapata
Language: Hindi
Cast: Abhishek A Bachchan, Daivik Baghela and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub
Streaming platform: Zee5
Name: The Sandman Season 2
Language: English
Episodes: 12
Cast: Tom Sturridge
Streaming platform: Netflix