    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 July 2025 10:51 AM IST
    DT Next Watchlist: From The Good Wife to The Sandman Season 2, check out OTT releases dropping this July 2025 weekend
    The Good Wife, Kaalidhar Laapata, The Sandman Season 2, The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case (YouTube) & Uppu Kappurambu (@keerthysureshofficial, Instagram)

    Name: The Good Wife

    Language: Tamil

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Priyamani, Sampath Raj and Aari Arjunan

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar

    Name: Uppu Kappurambu

    Language: Telugu

    Cast: Keerthy Suresh and Suhas Pagolu

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Name: The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Amit Sial, Sahil Vaid, Bagavathi Perumal and Danish Iqbal

    Streaming platform: SonyLIV

    Name: Kaalidhar Laapata

    Language: Hindi

    Cast: Abhishek A Bachchan, Daivik Baghela and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

    Streaming platform: Zee5

    Name: The Sandman Season 2

    Language: English

    Episodes: 12

    Cast: Tom Sturridge

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    DTNEXT Bureau

