DT Next Watchlist | From Coolie to Wednesday Season 2, here’s your ultimate guide to movies and shows in August 2025

CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT and theatrical releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like Coolie and Mickey 17, along with the highly awaited series Wednesday Season 2, guaranteeing an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide!

Theatrical releases:

1. Freakier Friday (English)

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chad Michael Murray

Director: Nisha Ganatra

Genre: Family Drama

Release Date: August 8

Synopsis: Tess and Anna are thrown into yet another body-swapping adventure as they tackle the chaos of blending two families—proving that lightning can strike twice.

2. Coolie (Tamil)

Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Genre: Action Drama

Release Date: August 14

Synopsis: Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this action-drama revolves around the smuggling of golden watches, with Rajinikanth playing the lead.

3. War 2 (Hindi)

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Jr NTR

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Genre: Action Thriller

Release Date: August 14

Synopsis: When secret agent Kabir Dhaliwal is accused of betraying the nation, his former batchmate must track him down, blurring the lines between loyalty and betrayal.

4. Nobody 2 (English)

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd

Director: Timo Tjahjanto

Genre: Action Drama

Release Date: August 15

Synopsis: Former assassin Hutch Mansell is dragged back into his violent past after heroically stopping a home invasion.

OTT movies:

1. 3 BHK (Tamil)

Cast: Siddharth, Sarath Kumar, Devayani, Yogi Babu

Director: Sri Ganesh

Genre: Family Drama

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming Date: August 1

Synopsis: The story follows Prabhu and his family's dream of owning a home in the city, facing personal and societal challenges along the way.

2. My Oxford Year (English)

Cast: Sofia Carson

Director: Iain Morris

Genre: Romance

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 1

Synopsis: An ambitious American student heads to Oxford to pursue her dream, only to meet a charming local who changes her life forever.

3. Mickey 17 (English)

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Genre: Science Fiction

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: August 7

Synopsis: A disposable employee on a mission to colonize the icy planet Niflheim is regenerated with his memories intact after each death—raising questions of identity and purpose.



4. Maaman (Tamil)

Cast: Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Swasika

Director: Prasanth Pandiyaraj

Genre: Family Drama

Platform: Zee5

Release Date: August 8

Synopsis: An emotional drama exploring the strained relationship between a maternal uncle and his nephew as they face challenges that test their bond.

5. Night Always Comes (English)

Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Zack Gottsagen

Director: Benjamin Caron

Genre: Crime Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 15

Synopsis: Facing eviction, a woman embarks on a desperate all-night mission across a city she can no longer afford, to gather $25,000 in a race against time.

OTT series:

1. Platonic (English)

Cast: Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, Luke Macfarlane

Directors: Nicholas Stoller, Francesca Delbanco

Genre: Comedy Drama

Platform: Apple TV+

Release Date: August 6

Synopsis: Two former best friends reconnect as middle aged people, but their revived friendship soon disrupts and destabilizes their lives in unexpected ways.

2. Wednesday – Season 2 (English)

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane

Creators: Alfred Gough, Miles Millar

Genre: Supernatural Mystery Comedy

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 6

Synopsis: As she continues her journey at Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams hones her psychic abilities, investigates a killing spree, and uncovers secrets from her family's past.

3. Saare Jahan Se Accha (Hindi)

Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar

Creator: Gaurav Shukla

Genre: Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 13

Synopsis: An Indian spy engages in a high-stakes game of espionage, pitting his wits against a rival agent to thwart a nuclear plot across the border.

4. Hostage (English)

Cast: Julie Delpy, Suranne Jones, Corey Mylchreest

Creator: Matt Charman

Genre: Political Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 21

Synopsis: This British political thriller follows the fictional French president and British prime minister as they navigate a high-stakes hostage crisis.





5. Peacemaker – Season 2 (English)

Cast: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma

Creator: James Gunn

Genre: Superhero

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: August 21

Synopsis: After recovering from his injuries, Christopher Smith (Peacemaker) is recruited into a covert ops team to hunt down deadly parasites that have taken over human bodies worldwide.



