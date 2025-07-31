DT Next Watchlist | From Coolie to Wednesday Season 2, here’s your ultimate guide to movies and shows in August 2025

Begin typing your search...

    Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|31 July 2025 6:30 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-07-31 13:00:49  )
    OTT and theatrical releases to binge-watch

    CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT and theatrical releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like Coolie and Mickey 17, along with the highly awaited series Wednesday Season 2, guaranteeing an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide!

    Theatrical releases:

    1. Freakier Friday (English)

    Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chad Michael Murray

    Director: Nisha Ganatra

    Genre: Family Drama

    Release Date: August 8

    Synopsis: Tess and Anna are thrown into yet another body-swapping adventure as they tackle the chaos of blending two families—proving that lightning can strike twice.

    2. Coolie (Tamil)

    Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan

    Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

    Genre: Action Drama

    Release Date: August 14

    Synopsis: Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this action-drama revolves around the smuggling of golden watches, with Rajinikanth playing the lead.

    3. War 2 (Hindi)

    Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Jr NTR

    Director: Ayan Mukerji

    Genre: Action Thriller

    Release Date: August 14

    Synopsis: When secret agent Kabir Dhaliwal is accused of betraying the nation, his former batchmate must track him down, blurring the lines between loyalty and betrayal.

    4. Nobody 2 (English)

    Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd

    Director: Timo Tjahjanto

    Genre: Action Drama

    Release Date: August 15

    Synopsis: Former assassin Hutch Mansell is dragged back into his violent past after heroically stopping a home invasion.

    OTT movies:

    1. 3 BHK (Tamil)

    Cast: Siddharth, Sarath Kumar, Devayani, Yogi Babu

    Director: Sri Ganesh

    Genre: Family Drama

    Platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Streaming Date: August 1

    Synopsis: The story follows Prabhu and his family's dream of owning a home in the city, facing personal and societal challenges along the way.

    2. My Oxford Year (English)

    Cast: Sofia Carson

    Director: Iain Morris

    Genre: Romance

    Platform: Netflix

    Release Date: August 1

    Synopsis: An ambitious American student heads to Oxford to pursue her dream, only to meet a charming local who changes her life forever.

    3. Mickey 17 (English)

    Cast: Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun

    Director: Bong Joon Ho

    Genre: Science Fiction

    Platform: JioHotstar

    Release Date: August 7

    Synopsis: A disposable employee on a mission to colonize the icy planet Niflheim is regenerated with his memories intact after each death—raising questions of identity and purpose.

    4. Maaman (Tamil)

    Cast: Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Swasika

    Director: Prasanth Pandiyaraj

    Genre: Family Drama

    Platform: Zee5

    Release Date: August 8

    Synopsis: An emotional drama exploring the strained relationship between a maternal uncle and his nephew as they face challenges that test their bond.

    5. Night Always Comes (English)

    Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Zack Gottsagen

    Director: Benjamin Caron

    Genre: Crime Thriller

    Platform: Netflix

    Release Date: August 15

    Synopsis: Facing eviction, a woman embarks on a desperate all-night mission across a city she can no longer afford, to gather $25,000 in a race against time.

    OTT series:

    1. Platonic (English)

    Cast: Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, Luke Macfarlane

    Directors: Nicholas Stoller, Francesca Delbanco

    Genre: Comedy Drama

    Platform: Apple TV+

    Release Date: August 6

    Synopsis: Two former best friends reconnect as middle aged people, but their revived friendship soon disrupts and destabilizes their lives in unexpected ways.

    2. Wednesday – Season 2 (English)

    Cast: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane

    Creators: Alfred Gough, Miles Millar

    Genre: Supernatural Mystery Comedy

    Platform: Netflix

    Release Date: August 6

    Synopsis: As she continues her journey at Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams hones her psychic abilities, investigates a killing spree, and uncovers secrets from her family's past.

    3. Saare Jahan Se Accha (Hindi)

    Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar

    Creator: Gaurav Shukla

    Genre: Thriller

    Platform: Netflix

    Release Date: August 13

    Synopsis: An Indian spy engages in a high-stakes game of espionage, pitting his wits against a rival agent to thwart a nuclear plot across the border.

    4. Hostage (English)

    Cast: Julie Delpy, Suranne Jones, Corey Mylchreest

    Creator: Matt Charman

    Genre: Political Thriller

    Platform: Netflix

    Release Date: August 21

    Synopsis: This British political thriller follows the fictional French president and British prime minister as they navigate a high-stakes hostage crisis.

    5. Peacemaker – Season 2 (English)

    Cast: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma

    Creator: James Gunn

    Genre: Superhero

    Platform: JioHotstar

    Release Date: August 21

    Synopsis: After recovering from his injuries, Christopher Smith (Peacemaker) is recruited into a covert ops team to hunt down deadly parasites that have taken over human bodies worldwide.

    OTT seriesOTT moviesTheatrical Releases
    Online Desk

