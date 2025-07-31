DT Next Watchlist | From Coolie to Wednesday Season 2, here’s your ultimate guide to movies and shows in August 2025
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT and theatrical releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like Coolie and Mickey 17, along with the highly awaited series Wednesday Season 2, guaranteeing an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide!
Theatrical releases:
1. Freakier Friday (English)
Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chad Michael Murray
Director: Nisha Ganatra
Genre: Family Drama
Release Date: August 8
Synopsis: Tess and Anna are thrown into yet another body-swapping adventure as they tackle the chaos of blending two families—proving that lightning can strike twice.
2. Coolie (Tamil)
Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan
Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj
Genre: Action Drama
Release Date: August 14
Synopsis: Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this action-drama revolves around the smuggling of golden watches, with Rajinikanth playing the lead.
3. War 2 (Hindi)
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Jr NTR
Director: Ayan Mukerji
Genre: Action Thriller
Release Date: August 14
Synopsis: When secret agent Kabir Dhaliwal is accused of betraying the nation, his former batchmate must track him down, blurring the lines between loyalty and betrayal.
4. Nobody 2 (English)
Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd
Director: Timo Tjahjanto
Genre: Action Drama
Release Date: August 15
Synopsis: Former assassin Hutch Mansell is dragged back into his violent past after heroically stopping a home invasion.
OTT movies:
1. 3 BHK (Tamil)
Cast: Siddharth, Sarath Kumar, Devayani, Yogi Babu
Director: Sri Ganesh
Genre: Family Drama
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Streaming Date: August 1
Synopsis: The story follows Prabhu and his family's dream of owning a home in the city, facing personal and societal challenges along the way.
2. My Oxford Year (English)
Cast: Sofia Carson
Director: Iain Morris
Genre: Romance
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: August 1
Synopsis: An ambitious American student heads to Oxford to pursue her dream, only to meet a charming local who changes her life forever.
3. Mickey 17 (English)
Cast: Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun
Director: Bong Joon Ho
Genre: Science Fiction
Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: August 7
Synopsis: A disposable employee on a mission to colonize the icy planet Niflheim is regenerated with his memories intact after each death—raising questions of identity and purpose.
4. Maaman (Tamil)
Cast: Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Swasika
Director: Prasanth Pandiyaraj
Genre: Family Drama
Platform: Zee5
Release Date: August 8
Synopsis: An emotional drama exploring the strained relationship between a maternal uncle and his nephew as they face challenges that test their bond.
5. Night Always Comes (English)
Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Zack Gottsagen
Director: Benjamin Caron
Genre: Crime Thriller
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: August 15
Synopsis: Facing eviction, a woman embarks on a desperate all-night mission across a city she can no longer afford, to gather $25,000 in a race against time.
OTT series:
1. Platonic (English)
Cast: Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, Luke Macfarlane
Directors: Nicholas Stoller, Francesca Delbanco
Genre: Comedy Drama
Platform: Apple TV+
Release Date: August 6
Synopsis: Two former best friends reconnect as middle aged people, but their revived friendship soon disrupts and destabilizes their lives in unexpected ways.
2. Wednesday – Season 2 (English)
Cast: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane
Creators: Alfred Gough, Miles Millar
Genre: Supernatural Mystery Comedy
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: August 6
Synopsis: As she continues her journey at Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams hones her psychic abilities, investigates a killing spree, and uncovers secrets from her family's past.
3. Saare Jahan Se Accha (Hindi)
Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar
Creator: Gaurav Shukla
Genre: Thriller
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: August 13
Synopsis: An Indian spy engages in a high-stakes game of espionage, pitting his wits against a rival agent to thwart a nuclear plot across the border.
4. Hostage (English)
Cast: Julie Delpy, Suranne Jones, Corey Mylchreest
Creator: Matt Charman
Genre: Political Thriller
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: August 21
Synopsis: This British political thriller follows the fictional French president and British prime minister as they navigate a high-stakes hostage crisis.
5. Peacemaker – Season 2 (English)
Cast: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma
Creator: James Gunn
Genre: Superhero
Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: August 21
Synopsis: After recovering from his injuries, Christopher Smith (Peacemaker) is recruited into a covert ops team to hunt down deadly parasites that have taken over human bodies worldwide.