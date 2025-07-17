Disney Pixar's 'Hoppers' to release in Indian theatre on March 2026

NEW DELHI: "Hoppers", an upcoming animated film from Disney Pixar, will be released in Indian theatres on March 6, 2026, the Hollywood studio has announced.

Written and directed by Daniel Chong, the movie features a voice cast that includes Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, and Hollywood star Jon Ham.

"Hoppers" tells the story of Mabel (Curda), a determined 19-year-old college student who uses cutting-edge technology to “hop” her consciousness into the body of a lifelike robotic beaver in order to protect a threatened forest glade from destruction, a press release said.

Mabel’s journey from university life into the lush wilderness, where she navigates forest politics, befriends a flamboyant bear named King George, voiced by Moynihan, and tries to stop the plans of the ambitious and sly Mayor Jerry, voiced by Hamm.

What starts as a covert mission becomes a surprising tale of belonging, identity, and environmental connection, read the official logline.

Chong is best known for his work on Cartoon Network's "We Bare Bears" and "We Bare Bears: The Movie".

"Hoppers" is produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle