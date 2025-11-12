Dharmendra discharged from hospital, family opts for home treatment

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy hospital on Wednesday morning and will continue his recovery at home, his family and doctor said amid intense speculation about his health.

The 89-year-old actor was discharged from the south Mumbai hospital days after he was admitted there for tests. The family and hospital authorities did not go into any details about the tests or his condition.

In a statement, the family urged for privacy and asked people to respect the actor, reminding them that "he loves you", a reference to how Dharmendra signs off many of his Instagram videos to fans.

"Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time.

"We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you," son Sunny Deol's PR representative said on behalf of the family.

According to his treating doctor, Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy hospital, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital around 7:30 am this morning.

"He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him home treatment," he told PTI, adding that that was all he could confirm at the time.

Addressing the media later, Samdani said the actor's treatment and "management with recovery" will continue at home.

Family friend and "Ziddi" director Guddu Dhanoa visited the actor at home and told reporters, "All I can say is that he is doing fine. I can't say anything further."

There has been mounting anxiety about the veteran star with conflicting reports, some even declaring that he had died on Tuesday. As condolences began on social media and elsewhere, the family stepped in to deny the reports and say that he was responding to treatment.

Media crews were parked outside both the hospital and the Deol home for the last couple of days since news came in that Dharmendra had been put on a ventilator.

Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini on Tuesday slammed sections of the media for their false reports.

“The media seems to be in over-drive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery,” daughter Esha wrote on Instagram.

Dharmendra’s wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, also criticised “irresponsible” media coverage of the veteran actor’s health in a post on X on Tuesday.

"What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," Malini wrote.