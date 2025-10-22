Copyright row: Ilaiyaraaja files case against Sony Music and Dude film producers

CHENNAI: Music legend Ilaiyaraaja has moved the Madras High Court against Sony Music, alleging copyright violations and seeking full disclosure of the company’s revenue generated through the commercial use of his compositions and against the producers of Pradeep Ranganathan’s film Dude, according to a report by Thanthi TV.

In his petition, Ilaiyaraaja stated that Sony Music continues to profit from his songs without proper authorisation. He also pointed out that two of his songs have been used in the film Dude without obtaining the necessary rights.

Hearing the plea, the Madras High Court noted that a separate case can be filed concerning the Dude movie issue. The song Karutha Machan from Pudhu Nellu Pudhu Naathu (1991), composed by Ilaiyaraaja, was featured in Dude, which is currently running in the theatres. Directed by Keerthiswaran, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju and R Sarathkumar. The film’s music was composed by Sai Abhyankkar and produced by Think Music.

Ilaiyaraaja, who has composed over 7,000 songs in his career, has been involved in several copyright battles over ownership and royalties of his musical works in recent years.

Earlier this year, the veteran music composer had sued Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind Dude, for the 'unauthorised' use of 3 of his hit songs in Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly (2025).