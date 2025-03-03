‘Zohra Jabeen’ teaser promises sizzling chemistry between Salman, Rashmika

MUMBAI: The makers of the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer ‘Sikandar’, dropped the teaser of the song ‘Zohra Jabeen’ on Monday.

The teaser promises a vibrant, foot-tapping dance number, and features Salman and Rashmika Mandanna, and their palpable chemistry. From dazzling costumes to smooth, lively choreography, the teaser is packed with everything needed to make this track a worldwide sensation.

For the first time ever, Salman and Rashmika share the screen in this festive anthem, composed by Pritam. The song is choreographed by Farah Khan, which takes this high-energy number to the next level. It is crooned by Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi, and features lyrics by Sameer and Danish Sabri.

Earlier, in December last year, the film’s teaser was unveiled. It set the tone for a quintessential Salman Khan film as the Bollywood superstar packs a punch.

The teaser begins with Salman walking into a hall decorated with guns and artifacts. The superstar’s back faces the camera with the hall dimly lit. The knights in armour are soon revealed to be assassins.

Salman goes on to say, “Suna hai bahut saare log mere peecche pade hain. Bas mere mudne ki der hai”.

The assassins deploy their weapons and attack Salman but he tackles all of them, setting the stage for a high-voltage showdown. Salman brims with charisma, power, and his trademark swag in the teaser.

The film marks his return to the big screen after more than a year. The superstar was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’. The teaser is further elevated by an electrifying background score composed by the acclaimed Santosh Narayanan, whose music perfectly complements the intensity and grandeur of the visuals.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for ‘Ghajini’, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman Khan. ‘Sikandar’ marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick’, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Sikandar’ promises to be a cinematic spectacle that blends action, drama, and emotion. ‘Sikandar’ is being developed with a strong focus on engaging storytelling and dynamic performances, setting the stage for yet another blockbuster with Salman Khan.