Zendaya recalls suffering a heatstroke on sets of ‘Dune: Part Two’

LOS ANGELES: Golden Globe winner Zendaya has revealed that she had a dehydration-induced health scare on the set of Dune: Part Two due to the remote desert location of the 2021 hit film’s sequel.

The actress said that she suffered heat stroke while filming the Denis Villeneuve-helmed adaptation in Jordan, where the nearest bathroom was a “hike” away, so she opted not to drink water, reports deadline.com.

“It was very hot, and I remember thinking, ‘Oh, man, the bathrooms are so far away,’ because we had to hike to the locations. If you have to pee, you need at least 10 minutes to get out of the costumes,” she explained to W Magazine.

“I was like, Damn, I don’t want to drink too much water.”

The actress said that she has a fear of soiling herself in the suit on the set.

“One day, I didn’t drink enough and I had a heatstroke. I felt so barfy. I remember calling my mom on the bathroom floor, saying, ‘I feel terrible.’ She was like, ‘Did you drink water today?’ I said no. I thought I was being smart, but you can’t do that. So, lesson learned.”

After David Lynch adapted Frank Herbert’s Dune for his 1984 space opera, Villeneuve returned to the source material for his adaptation Dune (2021) and this year’s Dune: Part Two.

The first film took home six Oscars, with both films earning a combined $1.12 billion globally.

The franchise has spawned the prequel series Dune: Prophecy, which recently debuted. It also stars Indian actress Tabu.

Villeneuve told Deadline in November that he plans to start filming the film franchise’s third installment, based on Herbert’s ’69 novel Dune Messiah, in late 2025 or 2026.

The first installment of “Dune” is set in the distant future, the film follows Paul Atreides as his family, the noble House Atreides, is thrust into a war for the deadly and inhospitable desert planet Arrakis.

“Dune: Part Two” follows Paul Atreides as he unites with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen.