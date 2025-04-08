Zac Looker, Jessica Belkin, Logan Shroyer join 'Legally Blonde' prequel series 'Elle'

WASHINGTON: Actors Zac Looker, Jessica Belkin, and Logan Shroyer have been cast for the upcoming Prime Video series 'Legally Blonde' prequel 'Elle,' reported Deadline. According to the publication, Zac, who is best known for 'Geek Girl, will play a classmate of Elle's who cares deeply about social issues and often challenges those in charge.

Jessica Belkin, best known for her role in American Horror Story: Hotel, will appear as Elle's best friend, Madison.

Logan Shroyer, famous for This Is Us, has been cast as Josh--Madison's cousin and Elle's love interest. They join the already announced cast, including Lexi Minetree as Elle, June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott as Elle's parents, and others like Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, and Chandler Kinney.

According to Variety, the show will take viewers back to Elle Woods' high school days, giving fans a glimpse of the experiences that shaped her into the confident and determined woman fans loved in Legally Blonde. Meanwhile, shooting for the series has just begun, reported Variety.

Lexi Minetree, who is often seen in small roles such as in Law & Order: SVU and The Murdaugh Murders, is set to take on her first lead role as young Elle Woods.

The cast also includes Tom Everett Scott as Elle's father and June Diane Raphael as her mother. Laura Kittrell and Caroline Dries serve as co-showrunners, with Witherspoon also involved as an executive producer.

The series is produced by Amazon MGM and Witherspoon's company, Hello Sunshine. The Legally Blonde franchise first began in 2001 with the hit film starring Witherspoon. It became a pop culture favorite, which later led to a sequel, a Broadway musical, and now a prequel series.