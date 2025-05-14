Yunga DSA's Maaf Kar, a hard-hitting tribute to rapper's journey

CHENNAI: After making waves with Yeda Yung, Yung DSA is back with Marathi rap song, Maaf Kar. The single dives deep into the inner struggles, regrets, and real-life reflections of an artiste navigating fame, pressure, and personal evolution.

With hard-hitting lyrics and a gritty delivery, Yung DSA shakes up the Marathi hiphop scene while staying true to his roots. Released recently, Maaf Kar is backed by CosmoDrop.

Reflecting on the song, Yung DSA, said, "This song reflects my journey — every high, low, and all the lessons that came with it. It’s not just a track; it’s me owning my truth. It is for everyone who’s still grinding and staying true to themselves.”

Maaf Kar is a salute to the hustle, but also a quiet moment of reflection in the chaos.