Your hardwork and your proficiency amaze me, says Rajinikanth to 'Bison' director Mari Selvaraj

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth has congratulated director Mari Selvaraj on his just released film 'Bison', saying the director's hard work and proficiency had left him impressed!

Taking to his X timeline to disclose that Superstar Rajinikanth had congratulated him after watching his film, Mari Selvaraj, in Tamil wrote that Rajinikanth had told him, "Super Mari, Super! Watched 'Bison'. Your hard work and proficiency in film after film impresses me. Congratulations Mari!"

The director also expressed his gratitude to Rajinikanth for his heartfelt appreciation. He wrote, "I extend my heartfelt thanks on behalf of myself and my entire team to Superstar Rajinikanth who called me over phone to congratulate me and director Pa Ranjith just like how he had called me and congratulated after watching my earlier films 'Pariyaerum Perumal', 'Karnan', 'Maamannan' and 'Vaazhai'!"

Rajinikanth is the latest to congratulate director Mari Selvaraj, whose film, featuring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, has already emerged a blockbuster.

Several film industry professionals and politicians including Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin have already showered praises on both the director and the film.

In fact, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and well known actor and producer Udhayanidhi Stalin had called director Mari Selvaraj's sports drama 'Bison - Kaalamaadan', as "a powerful film".

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who took to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the film after watching it before its release, wrote, "Have watched #Bison. Director @Mari_Selvaraj sir has once again delivered a powerful film."

The actor turned politician went on to say, "Bison is a heartwarming sports drama about an Arjuna award winning Kabaddi player who rises above a violent and troubled society. Mari sir captures the journey of a young man who places his faith in sport more than anything else, which ultimately leads him to greatness."

Udhayanidhi also had a word of praise for the film's lead actor Dhruv Vikram, who is the son of popular actor Vikram. He wrote, "@DhruvVikram5 and the rest of the cast have delivered exceptional performances, deeply understanding what the story demanded from them. A big congratulations to the entire team of Bison - Kaalamaadan.@beemji"

'Bison' has been produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Studios. Dhruv Vikram plays a kabaddi player in the film, alongside Anupama Parameswaran. The film is inspired by true events and brings to life a gripping tale of passion, resilience, and triumph against all odds.

The film, which features Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead, also stars Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhanand and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles.

'Bison', short for 'Bison Kaalamaadan', has cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K. The film has editing by Sakthi Thiru and is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Saigal, director Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand.