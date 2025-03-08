Your hardwork and perseverance will be rewarded sir, says Adhik Ravichandran to Ajith Kumar

CHENANI: Impressed with the dedication of actor Ajith Kumar who is currently training hard in France for his next car race, director Adhik Ravichandran has now told the star actor that his hard work and perseverance will be rewarded.

On Saturday, director Adhik Ravichandran, who has directed Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film, ‘Good Bad Ugly’, posted a number of video clips that showed Ajith Kumar’s intense practice sessions on a car race circuit in France.

Along with the video clips, Adhik Ravichandran, who has already disclosed that he is a fan of Ajith Kumar, wrote, “Your hardwork and perseverance will be rewarded sir. This is such a tough and strenuous sport. The amount of hard work and dedication that you’ve put is extraordinary. Wishing and praying you to get everything you deserve sir. Love you sir.”

Earlier in the day, Ajith Kumar’s racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing put out a video clip of the actor clocking 2.11.996 during a practice session at the Paul Ricard circuit in France.

Posting the clip, the team said, “Jump with Ajith for his best time of the day. 2.11.996 on the clock on this very special track. What good improvement after only few sessions of testing!”

Ajith is currently preparing for his next race at the Circuit Paul Ricard, which has a 1.8 km long Mistral straight and elongated track design. What makes the Circuit Paul Ricard stand out is that it is built on a plateau and is very flat.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Good Bad Ugly, which is to hit screens on April 10 this year.

The film is a proper commercial entertainer that will contain all that fans expect in an Ajith film –racing sequences, explosive action, punch dialogues and peppy, foot-tapping dance numbers.

Music for the film is by National Award winning music composer G V Prakash. Cinematography for the film is by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing is by Vijay Velukutty. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.



