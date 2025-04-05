You will love it, says Ram Charan about the first shot of ‘Peddi’

CHENNAI: Actor Ram Charan seems to be unable to contain his excitement after watching the first shot of his upcoming film, ‘Peddi’, which is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

The first shot of the film is to be released at a quarter to noon on Sunday.

Taking to his social media timelines, the Telugu star posted a brief video clip of music director A R Rahman working on the background music for the first shot of the film with him watching in the background and wrote, “Super pumped after watching the glimpse. Special shout out to @arrahman sir. You will love it! #PeddiFirstShot Tomorrow, 11.45 AM.”

It may be recalled that only recently the makers of the film, which is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana, announced the title as ‘Peddi’ and released the first look of the actor in the film. The title of the film was announced on Ram Charan’s birthday.

Two posters of Ram Charan were released on the occasion. While one had a close up shot of Ram Charan ‘s face, the other was a picture of Ram Charan holding what appeared to be a plank of wood and geared up for a fight.

The actor was seen sporting a rural, rugged look in both pictures. His hair, beard, and serious expression added layers of intensity to his character.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, the film, which is being billed as a pan-India spectacle by its makers, is being presented by the powerhouse production house Mythri Movie Makers, alongside the creative brilliance of Sukumar Writings.

Sources close to the unit of the film claim that #RC16 is being crafted on an unprecedented scale, with a colossal budget, breathtaking visuals, world-class production values, and cutting-edge technical excellence.

The movie features an ensemble of renowned actors from various film industries, creating an exciting blend of talent and star power. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar plays a pivotal and powerful role in the film. The highly anticipated film will feature an ensemble cast including Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.

The film's music is being composed by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman while its visuals are being shot by ace cameraman R. Rathnavelu. Avinash Kolla is serving as the production designer of this film.