Yogi Babu joins hands with Brahmanandam in Telugu debut

CHENNAI: Actor-comedian Yogi Babu is all set to make his Telugu debut with Gurram Paapi Reddy. Directed by Murali Manohar Reddy, the upcoming film features Padma Shri awardee Brahmanandam in lead role.

Recently, Brahmanandam invited Yogi Babu to his residence. As a token of love and respect, Brahmanandam gifted Yogi Babu a copy of his book, Naan Brahmanandam.

Speaking about the experience, Yogi Babu expressed, “I am truly elated and overwhelmed by the warm reception I have received from the Telugu industry. Being welcomed so graciously by a legendary figure like Brahmanandam sir is a moment I will cherish forever. His gesture of gifting me his book was deeply touching.”

Meanwhile, Yogi Babu also has Karuppu with Suriya, Prabhas’s The Raja Saab and Medical Miracle in the pipeline.