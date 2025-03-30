Yash, wife Radhika wish ‘abundant happiness, boundless prosperity’ on Ugadi

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Ugadi on Sunday, Kannada superstar Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit have wished his fans and followers ‘abundant happiness, unwavering peace and boundless prosperity’.

The “KGF” franchise star and Radhika shared a collaborative post on Instagram. In the image, Yash looks dapper in a shirt paired with grey pants while his wife looked like a doll in a pink and blue saree.

For the caption they wrote in Kannada: “New year greetings to everyone... Hope Ugadi festival brings happiness, happiness and prosperity to all of you. Happy Ugadi to you once again from our family…”

They added in English: “May this new year usher in abundant happiness, unwavering peace, and boundless prosperity for you and your family. Like the traditional Ugadi ‘Bevvu Bella’(neem leaves and jaggery) which symbolises life is a beautiful blend of bitter and sweet; embrace it all with grace.”

“Wishing you a truly joyous Ugadi! And to those celebrating, a very Happy Gudi Padwa.”

On the work front, Yash will now be seen in the upcoming film ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups’ as the film is set to arrive in cinemas on March 19, 2026.

The release date announcement of the film was done through a special poster. The action-packed image showcases Yash rousing from the flames, promising an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience. A shadowy silhouette shrouded in smoke adds an air of mystery, hinting at the intrigue that lies within this gritty, stylized universe.

The film brings together the best and highly sought after talent from Indian and International cinema, and will be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

The film is helmed by Geetu Mohandas, who is known for her emotionally resonant, award-winning cinema. With accolades like the National Award and the prestigious Global Filmmaking Award at the Sundance Film Festival under her belt, Mohandas has carved a niche on the world stage.

The film is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.