Yamakaathaghi, supernatural thriller to hit screens on March 7

CHENNAI: Directed by Peppin George Jayaseelan, Yamakaathaghi features Roopa Koduvayur and Narendra Prasath in the lead roles.

Billed to be a supernatural thriller, the film is all set to hit the big screens on March 7, announced the makers on Saturday. The film also has Geetha Kailasam, Raju Rajappan, Subash Ramasamy and Haritha in key roles. Naisat Media Works, in association with Aruna Sree Entertainments, is bankrolling Yamakaathaghi. Jecin George is composing the music, with Sujith Sarang handling the camera.

Sreejith Sarang is taking care of the cuts. Set against a rural backdrop, the film’s first look was unveiled in December and the first single was released earlier this month.