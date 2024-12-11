Woman's death during 'Pushpa 2' screening: Actor Allu Arjun moves Telangana HC to quash FIR

HYDERABAD: Actor Allu Arjun on Wednesday approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash an FIR registered against him in connection with the death of a woman due to asphyxiation during the premiere of his movie 'Pushpa 2' at a theatre in Hyderabad.

The 35-year-old woman died, and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised after a large crowd gathered at Sandhya Theatre on the night of December 4 to catch a glimpse of the actor.

On December 5, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under Sections 105 and 118 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Chikkadpally police station, based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

During the investigation, police arrested three individuals: One of the theatre's owners, its senior manager, and the lower balcony in charge.

Arjun has filed a plea to quash the FIR and requested a stay on all further proceedings, including arrest, pending the disposal of the petition. The High Court is expected to hear the matter in the coming days.

The actor had earlier announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the deceased woman.