Witness cultural crossroads through films

CHENNAI: To expose students in Chennai to global cinema, the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation, Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Chennai, and the Iran Culture House of Mumbai are jointly organising the Dr KCG Verghese International Film Festival. Four feature films—two Taiwanese and two Iranian—will be screened at this one-day event.

Filmmaker Ashwath Marimuthu will serve as the chief guest, with Richard CL Chen, director-general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Chennai, and Bejoy Arputharaj, CEO-founder of PhantomFX, as the guests of honour.

Discussing the film festival with DT Next, E Thangaraj, director of administration at the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation, states, “The college approached us to organise and guide them for the Dr KCG Verghese International Film Festival. All four films to be screened are non-commercial artistic works, featuring the acclaimed award-winning Taiwanese filmmaker Hsiao-Hsien Hou. The films will portray the life and culture of people living in Taiwan and Iran.”

The lineup includes two Taiwanese films: A Time to Live and A Time to Die, and Dust in the Wind, along with Iranian films—In the Arms of the Tree and Sima’s Unfinished Narration.

He also explains how such films will benefit media students, adding, “Typically, students learn from their syllabus and gain practical knowledge through assignments. However, attending film festivals and watching global cinema allows them to observe the nuances of technical excellence in foreign films. Such exposure will be a significant advantage in enhancing their skills.”

Entry is free and will be on a first-come, first-served basis for the audience. The Dr KCG Verghese International Film Festival is scheduled for March 20, starting at 10 am at The Marina Mall, OMR.