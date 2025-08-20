Will it be Rajini-Kamal for Lokesh’s next?

CHENNAI: On Tuesday morning, several netizens posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) saying that iconic duo of Tamil cinema Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are set to headline Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next directorial.

This has sent shockwaves as the legendary actors will reunite on screen after 46 years. The reports also went on to add that the actors will be seen playing ageing gangsters in the movie, which will be Lokesh’s next directorial after Coolie. Sources also said that Lokesh has taken permission from actor Karthi to wait further for Kaithi 2.

This film will be produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) and will go on floors soon. However, several industry insiders are still skeptical whether there is truth behind these speculations, as no such discussions have taken place yet. “Though it is true that Rajini and Lokesh were to do a film for RKFI in 2018-2019, it is highly unlikely that this could have been the delayed project. We wouldn’t know until official announcement comes up,” a source told us.

Meanwhile, Lokesh’s recently-released Coolie that has Rajini in the lead role has seen a dip in the collections and has managed to cross just a little over Rs 200 cr at the box-office.