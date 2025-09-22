'Will always make you proud', daughter Indraja pens emotional note to Robo Shankar

CHENNAI: A few days after the passing of comedian Robo Shankar, his daughter Indraja Shankar shared an emotional farewell note on social media.

Posting a heartfelt message along with a photo of herself with her father on Instagram on Sunday, she wrote that even though three days had passed since his demise, she still found it hard to believe he was gone.

“You are the one who made us laugh the most, and also made us cry the most. I don’t know how we are going to manage the family without you, but I will stay strong, just as you always told me,” she wrote.

She further added that she would never back down in the face of criticism and would always make him proud.

Indraja also mentioned that the photo she shared was her favourite, as many people had told her they both looked exactly alike in it.

Actor Robo Shankar, who rose to fame by playing comedy roles alongside Ajith is ‘Viswasam’, Vijay in ‘Puli’, Suriya in ‘Si3’ and Vikram in ‘Cobra’, passed away in Chennai on September 18.

Shankar was diagnosed with jaundice and was recovering. However, he collapsed on the sets of a film early this week and was admitted to a private hospital on OMR. Sources said that he was diagnosed with liver and kidney ailments upon admission at the hospital. His condition deteriorated and Shankar died around 8.30 pm.

