‘Where is the empathy?’: Lisa Ray criticises Air India for denying waiver after cancelling her ailing father’s travel

CHENNAI: Actor Lisa Ray on Wednesday called out an airline company for denying the medical waiver for her ailing father. She slammed Air India and said that she submitted all required documents from her doctor yet the waiver request was denied.

Taking to X, she wrote, “Here we go again @airindia. My father is 92, unwell and I have to cancel travel due to his ailing condition. Submitted doctors letter and the waiver was denied? How is that possible? Where is the empathy from an airline that is claiming to care about passengers???.”

When the airline’s official account responded to give further details, the actor posted a screenshot of her conversation with the travel agency. In that photo, the airline company stated that there was no medical waiver for her request.

In response the airline company asked her to give them some time to review the situation.

Here we go again @airindia My father is 92, unwell and I have to cancel travel due to his ailing condition. Submitted doctors letter and the waiver was denied? How is that possible? Where is the empathy from an airline that is claiming to care about passengers??? — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) March 19, 2025

Lisa Ray, known for her roles in Kasoor, Water and I Can’t Think Straight is known for advocating for social causes in social media. She was recently seen in the second season of Four More Shots Please! web series.