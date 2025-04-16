When the real Karathey Babu met the director of Ravi Mohan’s ‘Karathey Babu’!

CHENNAI: Actor Ravi Mohan has now revealed a funny incident involving the unit of his upcoming film, ‘Karathey Babu’, being directed by Ganesh K Babu of ‘Dada’ fame.

Participating in an event recently, Ravi Mohan said, “You all know me as Jayam Ravi. But I have another name called Ravi Mohan. I was given the name Jayam Ravi by my loving fans and friends. I had said ‘ I stand before you as Ravi Mohan’ in a teaser in a film of mine called ‘Karathey Babu’. Soon after the teaser released, I received a phone call. It was from the honourable Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department Sekar Babu.

“Both the director and I got a call from him. The director Ganesh Babu went to meet the Minister, worried if he would say something about the teaser. When the Minister met the director, he asked him, ‘Are you making a film called ‘Karathey Babu’?” The director replied, “Yes sir, yes sir!” “Isn’t that character a little like me?,” the Minister asked.

“To this, the director immediately replied, ‘No sir, no sir. That character is in no way connected to you sir. There is no problem at all sir.’ Ganesh Babu then tried to mumble some excuses. It was then that the Minister said, “Brother, I am that ‘Karathey Babu’,” the actor laughed and said, even as he thanked the minister for being kind and wishing the film unit well.

Actor Ravi Mohan plays a politician called Shanmugha Babu representing the R K Nagar constituency in the film.

The scene shown in the teaser takes place in the State Legislative Assembly, where the Leader of the Opposition (played by K S Ravi Kumar) asks the Speaker why the Chief Minister (played by Nasser) was so interested in knowing about the old name of the RK Nagar constituency representative.

The Chief Minister then gives an explanation on the significance of names, after which Shanmugha Babu (Ravi Mohan) stands up to speak. He then discloses that he was called Karate Babu and that this name was given to him by the people of R K Nagar 17 years ago.”

Directed by the immensely talented Ganesh K Babu, whose film Dada took the Tamil film industry by storm, ‘Karathey Babu’ has cinematography by Ezhil Arasu, music by Sam C S and editing by Kathiresh Alagesan.

Well known director Rathna Kumar has co-written the script of this film, which features Daudee Jiwal as the female lead.