When Priyanka Chopra said ‘life would be easier as a Guy’

MUMBAI: An old video featuring actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas from her appearance on the talk show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal' has resurfaced. In the video, the actress' share her thoughts on the challenges women face compared to men.

In the throwback clip, Priyanka could be heard saying, “It's so difficult being a girl, really wish I was a guy at times. For real, nothing no stress, just throw on a pair of jeans and a t-shirt and you are done”.

In response, Simi remarks, “But these days, guys are taking on more responsibilities”. However, Priyanka remains skeptical, asserting, “They can never do as much as we have to do. We have to stay so stiff that one curl doesn’t go out of place.”

As the conversation unfolds, Priyanka's hair and makeup artist unexpectedly enters the frame to adjust her hair, leaving the actress surprised as the host Simi mentions, “Excuse me, we are rolling”.

Last year, Simi shared this video on her Instagram with the caption: “RENDEZVOUS GEMS! Priyanka Chopra. #Throwback. She doesn’t ‘sit still’ anymore. She is ubiquitous. She is Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She is a global star—on the covers of magazines, on screens, and in our hearts. It is we who ‘sit still’ in awe while applauding her phenomenal success! #RendezvousGems Priyanka”.

Priyanka Chopra also appeared on “Rendezvous with Simi Garewal” in 2006, where she shared her thoughts on the qualities that make up an ideal man and confessed to being a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the upcoming film “Citadel Season 2”, reprising her role as special agent Nadia Sinh.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' season 2 features Richard Madden returning as Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy. This season boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Stanley Tucci, Leslie Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Moira Kelly.