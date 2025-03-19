When director S U Arunkumar cut classes and braved lathi blows to watch Vikram‘s ‘Dhool’

CHENNAI: Director S U Arun Kumar, who has directed actor Vikram’s much-awaited action extravaganza ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’, has now disclosed that he was a big fan of actor Vikram and that there was a time when he braved lathi blows from cops to watch the actor’s superhit film ‘Dhool’ in a theatre in Madurai.

Participating in an interview along with the entire cast of Veera Dheera Sooran, S U Arun Kumar said, “I share a special bond with both Vikram sir and SJ Suryah sir. I shall tell you details of both.”

While talking about how Vikram sir okayed this project in the first place, Arun also recalled how he had, as a school student, braved lathi blows to watch Vikram’s film ‘Dhool’.

The director said, “When I was in school, I cut classes to go watch sir’s ‘Dhool’ which had released in Madurai’s Chinthamani theatre. Getting tickets for a show on the first day was next to impossible because of the huge rush. The cops would use great force to streamline the crowds and bring it under control.

“You could get tickets only by standing in the queue then. So, when I was attempting to get a ticket, a cop thrashed me with his lathi, asking me to stand in an orderly fashion. The blow was so strong that my left shoulder got swollen. Despite that, I somehow struggled and got a ticket and entered the theatre. However, I was not able to see anything on screen because of fans dancing in front of the screen. In addition to that, there were pillars in the theatre that hindered my view. Determined not to miss out on the portions I had not been able to watch, I again came out, bought another ticket for the next show and watched the film again,” he disclosed.

Interestingly, ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’, which has an ensemble star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Dushara Vijayan, will have its second part releasing first on March 27 this year.

While the film has cinematography by Theni Eswar, it has music by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Editing has been taken care of by G.K. Prasanna. Art direction for the film is by C.S. Balachandar. Riya Shibu of HR Pictures is producing this film, an edge-of-seat action thriller.