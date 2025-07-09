We write humour based on people we meet everyday, says Director Ezhil

CHENNAI: Director Ezhil is undisputedly one of the best writers of humour in Tamil cinema. Manam Kothi Paravai, Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran (VVV) and the first instalment of Desingu Raja franchise are solid proofs to his writing. However, he sat for the interview with a straight face. The minute we quote famous dialogues from a few iconic characters he created; he bursts into laughter. “Be it Modumutti in Manam Kotthi Paravai or Abishek in VVV, these are characters I have come across in my daily life. They tend to be serious on the outside but are hilarious from within. I incorporate it into my films and add a humorous touch to the story,” he says while he still sports a broad grin.

While the first instalment had Vemal, Bindu Madhavi and Soori in important roles, the second part has Vemal headlining the story along with Jana, Pujita Ponnada, and Joohi among others. “Desingu Raja 2, though it is the title, is still a standalone film. The audience would understand the world even if they haven’t watched the first part. Also, the first part happens in a village down south which was one of the characters in the film. The second instalment takes place in Chennai, but there will be no dearth of humour,” adds the filmmaker.

Jana plays the second lead in the film and says that his character comes across as a surprise package. “I was immediately hooked on to the story when Ezhil sir gave me the character outline. I play Vemal’s friend and I have a pair too in the film. Though it is a comedy story, it will have some unexpected twists and turns which would still make you laugh. Also, to be a part of Ezhil sir’s movie is a dream-come-true for any actor. There were a lot of takeaways and this film was a huge learning curve for me,” adds the actor.

Pugazh, who is known for his comic timing, says that Ezhil chose to explore a different dimension of his acting skills and pauses for a bit. “The audience will get to see me playing a woman on screen throughout the film for the first time. The humour in Desingu Raja 2 is situational and what we do on screen will make you laugh throughout its runtime. The sets were similar to the film’s plot. It was fun and games and Ezhil sir’s sets are never serious or no one will let you walk around in a serious manner,” he says with a laugh.

Joohi seconds Pugazh and Jana and adds, “Like Jana said, working with Ezhil sir is a huge learning. Though I have worked in Malayalam and Telugu industries, Ezhil sir’s movie is a perfect launchpad in Tamil. Moreover, someone or the other kept pulling pranks on the sets but only to make it comfortable for their co actors and not otherwise.”

Vinoth says that despite being relatively junior to other cast members, he was given full freedom to explore in terms of comedy. “This made the entire process organic. I had the complete support of Ezhil sir and the team too gave me the space to perform. We went all out on sets and it was healthy,” he concludes.