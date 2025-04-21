CHENNAI: In Sony Pictures Entertainment's Until Dawn, a twisted survival horror, director David F Sandberg and writer-producer Gary Dauberman wanted to find performers who could withstand the psychological and physical chaos the script demanded.

“We wanted actors who were willing to go all the way,” Sandberg says. “We knew this was going to be a challenging shoot with many practical effects, and that the actors would have to, for example, crawl through dirt, be covered in blood, and scream endlessly.”

Ella Rubin, who plays central protagonist Clover, endured bear traps, blood sprays, and being dragged across the ground.

Rubin herself called the physically demanding role exciting and kind of delicious. “There’s no way to rein it in when your character is constantly in a life and death situation, and you’re literally being chased by a monster with an axe!”

Until Dawn releases in Indian theatres in Hindi and English on April 25.