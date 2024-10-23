We hit it off: Kartik Aaryan working with Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

MUMBAI: Vidya Balan's laugh is infectious and Madhuri Dixit Nene is a legend, says Kartik Aaryan describing his experience of working with the two actors on horror-comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3".

Aaryan is reprising his role of Rooh Baba from the second part. Balan, who played Avni/Manjulika in the original film by Priyadarshan in 2007, is returning to the franchise. Dixit is the new addition to the franchise, directed by Anees Bazmee.

"We hit off so well that nothing was intimidating. I felt I was meeting my friends. With Vidya ji, she is fun-loving, she jokes around and her laughter is infectious. Even I laugh so loud. So, if we both laughed loudly, everyone on set would wonder what is happening. It was a different atmosphere when we were shooting,” Aaryan told PTI in an interview.

The actor said there was no pressure while working with the two actors.

"I always wanted to work with Madhuri Ma’am, I’ve enjoyed her work, she is a legend. To get the opportunity to work with her was a big deal for me. I loved the fact that I got this opportunity,” he said.

The 2007 film, which was a psychological thriller, was rebooted in 2022 as a horror story.

Asked if Aaryan would like to collaborate with Akshay Kumar as well, the star of the original film, Aaryan said that decision rests with Bazmee and producer Bhushan Kumar.

"He's great with comedies, I also like comedies, So, agar kaam karne ka mauka mile toh (if we get a chance to work together) I think we should do a comedy together.”

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, which is set to hit theatres on November 1, would be an entertaining film, he said.

"With ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ there are lots of expectations, it's the opposite of what happened during ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. We are confident about our subject and film. I can guarantee that it's going to be an entertaining film. I hope lots and lots of people go this Diwali and watch ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ with their families,” Aaryan said.

The actor has next teamed up with Anurag Basu for an untitled romance drama.

"I'm super excited to be working with him (Basu), I think working under his direction will be magical. I’m looking forward to collaborating with Dada,” Aaryan said.

The actor's last theatrical release "Chandu Champion" didn't do well at the box office despite good reviews but Aaryan said he is proud of his work in the Kabir Khan-directed film.

He played the role of India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar in the sports drama

“Sometimes you’ve to identify what kind of result a film will bring, I’m proud of ‘Chandu Champion’, the way people talk about the film is unreal. "I feel lucky and privileged that I got an opportunity to be a part of the film and play the role of Murlikant Petkar ji. I love that film, and I’ve given my everything towards that role and it will always be special to me.”