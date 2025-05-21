We have given our best to 'War 2', not easy to make films of this scale: Hrithik Roshan WAR2-HRITHIK

NEW DELHI: Superstar Hrithik Roshan, who is reprising his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in Yash Raj Films's "War 2", says the movie will be an "action spectacle" for the audiences.

Roshan is happy with the response to the teaser of the film, which was unveiled on Tuesday and features Jr NTR as the main antagonist and Kiara Advani opposite him.

“War is a really special franchise for me. So, seeing the appreciation that War 2’s teaser is getting, seeing how people are pouring their love for NTR, Kiara, Ayan, for me, and the entire team makes me really happy. It is not easy making films of this scale, and we have given our best to make War 2 an action spectacle for people," the actor said in a statement.

“I have always been a huge fan of the action genre since I was a kid, and I really have fun whenever I do films like War 2. So, for me, I had the best time reliving Kabir—a character that has given me love from all quarters for years now.”

The movie, which is the sixth title in YRF's ambitious spy universe, is scheduled for release in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu on August 14, 2025.

"I’m delighted and humbled by the love and feedback that War 2 is getting right from the start of our campaign. I can’t wait to see the reaction of people when they see War 2 on the big screen.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Ayan Mukerji, "War 2" promises to deliver six major action sequences shot across five countries over 150 days.

The YRF Spy Universe also includes Salman Khan's "Tiger" movies and Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan". The next instalment in the franchise is "Alpha", starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.