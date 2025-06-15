Way Rajini called and hugged gave me goosebumps: Abishan

CHENNAI: Tourist Family is one of the biggest hits in 2025 and received huge appreciation for its feel-good narrative. Rajinikanth recently met the director of the film, Abishan Jeevinth, and producer Magesh Raj of MRP Entertainment and showered praise upon the film.

Taking to social media, Abishan shared the precious moment and said the reason he stepped into the cinema has been fulfilled. "The way he called my name and hugged me was just goosebumps. His one smile felt like every prayer I made as a child had finally arrived late but exactly when I needed it. He is the symbol of simplicity," the director wrote.

Tourist Family features Sasikumar, Simran, Yogi Babu, Mithun Jay Shankar, Kamalesh, MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bucks, Ilango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi. The story revolves around how a Sri Lankan family, who illegally land in Chennai, try to figure out their living, with a blend of heartwarming tale and humour. Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment jointly produced the film.

A few weeks ago, actor Nani also met and appreciated Abishan.