Watch | Trailer of Kooran, a Tamil film about a dog, released

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Feb 2025 8:18 PM IST
    Trailer launch event of the movie 'Kooran' 

    CHENNAI: On Monday, the trailer of Kooran was unveiled with grandeur at an event. The film, which revolves around a dog, is directed by Nithin Vemupati.

    The team of Kooran were present at the trailer launch event. The film has music by Siddharth Vipin, cinematography by Martin Donraj and editing by B Lenin and K Maruthi.

    DTNEXT Bureau

