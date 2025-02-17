Watch | Trailer of Kooran, a Tamil film about a dog, released

CHENNAI: On Monday, the trailer of Kooran was unveiled with grandeur at an event. The film, which revolves around a dog, is directed by Nithin Vemupati.

The emotional drama features renowned filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar in a prominent role. The dog was standing in a court box and grabbed the attention of everyone.

The team of Kooran were present at the trailer launch event. The film has music by Siddharth Vipin, cinematography by Martin Donraj and editing by B Lenin and K Maruthi.