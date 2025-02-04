Watch | Test teaser out: Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth star in intense drama on life and cricket

CHENNAI: Among Netflix's ambitious line-up of upcoming projects announced on Monday, there was one announcement that made Tamil cinema aficionados happy: Test, starring Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth. The film also features actor Meera Jasmine in a pivotal role, marking her return to Tamil cinema.

The Tamil language sports drama is all set to directly premiere on the platform, skipping a theatrical release.

Sharing the announcement about Test with a teaser on social media, Netflix wrote, "Sports. Drama. And a hat-trick of a cast. This pitch is all set for this test of life. TEST, a sports drama starring @ActorMadhavan, @NayantharaU, and #Siddharth is coming soon, only on Netflix (sic)."

The teaser, which is a little over a minute long, introduces Siddharth as a cricketer, who compares life with the game. Gradually, the other characters are introduced and are shown facing emotional turmoil driven by passion, money, family, and more. The glimpse of Test promises an intense drama with a blend of cricketing action.

"The worlds of three ordinary people converge during a historic cricket match, ultimately forcing them to make life-altering decisions," reads the film's bio on Netflix's site.

Test marks Sashikanth's directorial debut. He has also written it. The film is bankrolled by him and

Chakravarthy Ramachandra under his YNot Studios banner.

Test has Viraj Singh handling the cinematography and TS Suresh looking after the edits. Playback singer Shakthisree Gopalan will be making her debut as music composer in this film.

The premiere date of Test is yet to be announced by Netflix.