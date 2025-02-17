Watch | Sivakarthikeyan-AR Murugadoss film titled 'Madharasi', title teaser promises heavy-duty action

CHENNAI: It's a double treat for fans of actor Sivakarthikeyan who is ringing in his 40th birthday celebrations today. Earlier, filmmaker Sudha Kongara shared a behind-the-scenes clip from their upcoming film 'Parasakthi', creating excitement among his fans who have been eagerly awaiting updates ever since the intriguing title teaser of the period film dropped.

The cherry on the cake however is the title teaser of Sivakarthikeyan's 23rd film which was released a few minutes ago. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, SK 23 has been titled 'Madharasi'. Sharing the title teaser, the filmmaker wrote, Happy Birthday dearest @Siva_Kartikeyan. The ground is set for the MASSIVE ACTION. Let the HAVOC begin. #SKxARM is #Madharasi. TITLE GLIMPSE & FIRST LOOK out now (sic)."









The 44-second title teaser, sans dialogues, offers a first glimpse of each character in Madharasi, which looks like it will be a high-octane action entertainer. However, the makers have kept the story under wraps, revealing very little in the video.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, 'Madharasi' also features Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Vikranth in pivotal roles.

AR Murugadoss and Sivakarthikeyan previously worked in the 2014 Tamil sports comedy film 'Maan Karate'. Murugadoss served as producer and writer for the project.

Bankrolled by Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Sudeep Elamon is the cinematographer, while Sreekar Prasad is the editor.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is currently shooting for Sudha Kongara's 'Parasakthi', which will be his 25th film. It has an ensemble cast including Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in pivotal roles. Touted to be based on a true story about Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu, 'Parasakthi' has a musical score by GV Prakash Kumar. Aakash Baskharan is producing the film under the banner of Dawn Pictures, with Ravi K. Chandran handling the cinematography.