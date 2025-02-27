Watch | Salman Khan unleashes action, emotion, and unmatched swag in Sikander teaser

CHENNAI: The much-awaited teaser of actor Salman Khan's Sikander has just dropped, creating excitement among fans. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the film is set to hit the screens for Eid 2025.

The teaser, just over a minute long, guarantees a thrilling roller-coaster of action, drama, and emotional depth.

Along with Salman Khan’s power-packed performance, Rashmika Mandanna shines with her grace, adding a touch of charm to the intense drama unfolding on screen.









Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, this film promises to rekindle the magic of his past collaborations with Salman Khan, reminiscent of their record-breaking partnership in Kick and Judwaa, which was also released on Eid.