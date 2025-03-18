Watch | Rajinikanth's Coolie wraps up filming, makers share BTS

CHENNAI: Earlier, DT Next exclusively reported that actor Rajinikanth had wrapped shooting for Coolie and moved on to Jailer 2. Now, the makers of Coolie have officially announced the completion of production.

Along with the announcement, they also shared the behind-the-scenes footage and a final day still of the crew celebrating the wrap up.

The BTS footage offers glimpses of every character, with Lokesh Kanagaraj at the helm, calling the shots.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Coolie's ensemble cast includes Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Upendra in pivotal roles. Pooja Hegde is also said to make a special appearance in a dance number.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, while Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer. Coolie is expected to hit the screens later this year.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Jailer 2 has been progressing briskly in Chennai with actor Rajinikanth. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film’s cast and crew have been kept under wraps.