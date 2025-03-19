Watch| Mohanlal visits Sabarimala temple ahead of L2:Empuraan release, offers prayers for Mammootty

CHENNAI: Though they have often been considered on-screen rivals, actors Mohanlal and Mammootty have always shared a friendship, which is evident in their consistent support for each other’s films. Now, ahead of the release of his film L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal has sought blessings from Lord Ayyappa at the Sabarimala temple and also offered prayers for Mammootty.

According to media reports, Mohanlal performed Neeranjanam under the name of Mohammed Kutty, Mammootty’s birth name, along with prayers for his wife, Suchitra. Reportedly, the Lucifer star had also informed his friend about the special offering before visiting the temple.





Mohanlal at Sabarimala yesterday pic.twitter.com/rJPfg3aLF8 — Anu Satheesh 🇮🇳🚩 (@AnuSatheesh5) March 19, 2025





During his visit, Mohanlal wore a blue shirt and a black dhoti paired with a matching shawl.

L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 hit Lucifer, is set for a worldwide release on March 27. Directed by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film features an ensemble cast, including Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Saniya Iyappan, Sshivada, Kishore, and Indrajith Sukumaran in key roles.

Backed by Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas Pvt Ltd, it will also be the first Malayalam film to release in IMAX.