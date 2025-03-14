Watch ‘M Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi’ with your moms, families, says director Mohan Raja

CHENNAI: On the eve of the re-release of his yesteryear blockbuster film, ‘M Kumaran Son Of Mahalakshmi’, director Mohan Raja has made an appeal to youngsters.

The ace director, who is also the elder brother of actor Ravi Mohan, has asked youngsters to watch his superhit film along with their mothers and families in theatres.

Taking to his X timeline, director Mohan Raja posted a video clip in which he made a sincere appeal to youngsters.

He said, “’M Kumaran son of Mahalakshmi’ is re-releasing on March 14. It has been 20 years. From the feedback and response, I have got in these 20 years, I can tell you confidently that this film made its way into the hearts of families and ladies. In particular, it appealed to mothers and made them feel that this was a film that was close to their hearts.

“I have a request for youngsters. You were the ones who created this trend of re-releasing films. Be it mass scenes or hit songs, you celebrated them and brought in a festival ambience to the theatres.

For a change, watch this release with your mothers and your families. It will be a small gift that you give them. It will be like giving them a theatrical experience with a film they celebrated 20 years ago,” the director said.

Actor Ravi Mohan plays the lead in the film that was directed by his brother, Mohan Raja. The film also featured Asin and Nadhiya in the lead. Actors Prakash Raj and the late actor Vivek played pivotal roles in the film. Cinematography for the film was by Balasubramaniem while editing was by S. Surajkavee. The film had music by Srikanth Deva and was produced by Jeyam productions.