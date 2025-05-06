Watch | Glimpse video of Rajinikanth’s Coolie out now

CHENNAI: With exactly 100 days left for Coolie’s release, the production banner Sun Pictures unveiled a glimpse video of the film on Tuesday.

The intriguing video features main characters in the film without revealing their faces and the voice of Anirudh hyping Rajinikanth’s character with the lyrics “Arangam Adhirattume, Whistle Parakkattume”.

The video ends with the face reveal of Rajinikanth who is essaying the role of Deva, which reminds fans of an iconic reference to the actor's 1991 film Thalapathi, in which actor Mammootty portrayed the role of Deva. And the shot in the video is being compared to the iconic sunset shot from ‘Thalapathi.’ .

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film promises a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of a gold smuggling mafia. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Upendra in prominent roles. There have also been reports of actor Aamir Khan who will be making a cameo appearance in Coolie.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and the film's first single, Chikita, is already a chartbuster. T Rajendran lent his voice to the song.

The film is set to release on August 14.