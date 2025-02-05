Begin typing your search...
Watch | Ed Sheeran gets an oil massage ahead of his Chennai concert
In the viral video, Sheeran jokingly says, "This is abuse," as he reacts to the massage with a mix of pain and amusement.
CHENNAI: British musician Ed Sheeran was seen getting a head massage in Chennai ahead of his concert on Wednesday. A video of the moment has gone viral on social media.
Sheeran is set to perform at YMCA Ground, Nandanam, as part of his + - = ÷ x Tour.
Earlier today, he met music maestro AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen.
At the Chennai concert, Sheeran will be joined on stage by playback singer Jonita Gandhi.
