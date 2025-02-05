Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 Feb 2025 5:52 PM IST
    Watch | Ed Sheeran gets an oil massage ahead of his Chennai concert
    Ed Sheeran gets an oil massage (Instagram) 

    CHENNAI: British musician Ed Sheeran was seen getting a head massage in Chennai ahead of his concert on Wednesday. A video of the moment has gone viral on social media.

    In the viral video, Sheeran jokingly says, "This is abuse," as he reacts to the massage with a mix of pain and amusement.

    Sheeran is set to perform at YMCA Ground, Nandanam, as part of his + - = ÷ x Tour.

    Earlier today, he met music maestro AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen.

    At the Chennai concert, Sheeran will be joined on stage by playback singer Jonita Gandhi.

    Ed SheeranConcertYMCA ground
