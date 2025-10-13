WATCH trailer | Dhruv Vikram shines in Mari Selvaraj's power-packed Kabaddi drama

CHENNAI: The much-awaited trailer of Mari Selvaraj-Dhruv Vikram's 'Bison Kaalamaadan' dropped today. The 3-minute 25-second trailer offers glimpses of Dhruv playing Arjuna award-winning Kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan from the south of Tamil Nadu. The trailer appears to be an emotional sports drama driven intertwined with politics. The visuals are dramatic, with the music building tension, ending on an intriguing note.

Director Mari Selvaraj, in a recent pre-release event, said that this is his most passionate and proudest project yet. "I am often asked what I did with all the money and fame I earned through films. Bison is the answer to the question. This is me giving back to my people," said the director.

"Bison is based on the life of Kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan," began Selvaraj, on how the film came into being. "When I approached my brother, Manathi Ganesan, with the idea of telling his story through my language of filmmaking and my politics, he agreed immediately. He trusted me, he believed in my vision, saying what I do must be right," added the director.

Set in the south of Tamil Nadu, the film focuses on the lives and politics of its people. The director said that the movie would have a huge impact on the people beyond mere box office success.

Anupama Parameswaran and Rajisha Vijayan in key roles, along with Lal, Pasupathi, Kalaiyarasan, and Azhagam Perumal, form the ensemble cast of the film. Produced by Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions and Applause Entertainment, it will release on October 17, ahead of Diwali.