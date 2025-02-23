Watch | Ajith Kumar survives scary crash during race in Valencia

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar, who is currently racing in the Porsche Sprint Challenge Southern Europe, was involved in a high-speed crash in the sixth round of the racing event in Spain.

In a video that is going viral, Ajith’s car can be seen toppling twice after the crash while the actor is seen walking out of the vehicle unscathed.

In the sixth round, he was involved in two such incidents, however during the first crash, he got back to the pit to continue the race.

Fans of Ajith are concerned as this is his second racing accident in under a month.

While the video of his early crash in one of the practice sessions went viral, Ajith Kumar’s team secured the third spot in the 2025 Michelin Dubai 24 Hour endurance race.

Ajith will be seen behind the wheel next week at Barcelona when he takes part in the 7th and 8th round of the Porsche Sprint Challenge.

On the work front, Ajith Kumar has Good Bad Ugly set to release on April 10.

The makers of the film released a glimpse of Trisha’s role from the film and introduced her character as Ramya on Saturday.