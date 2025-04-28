WATCH: Ajith Kumar flies to Delhi with family to collect Padma Bhushan award

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar has flown to Delhi with his wife Shalini and children to attend the prestigious Padma Bhushan award ceremony set to take place on Monday at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The actor will receive the prestigious Padma Bhushan award, nation's third-highest civilian award by the Government of India from President Droupadi Murmu.

Ajith was recently seen attending the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk Stadium with his family.

He also made headlines after his recent achievement of securing second place finish at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.