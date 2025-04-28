Begin typing your search...

    WATCH: Ajith Kumar flies to Delhi with family to collect Padma Bhushan award

    The actor will receive the prestigious Padma Bhushan award, nation's third-highest civilian award by the Government of India from President Droupadi Murmu.

    Actor Ajith Kumar flies to Delhi with his wife Shalini and children to attend the prestigious Padma Bhushan award ceremony

    CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar has flown to Delhi with his wife Shalini and children to attend the prestigious Padma Bhushan award ceremony set to take place on Monday at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    Ajith was recently seen attending the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk Stadium with his family.

    He also made headlines after his recent achievement of securing second place finish at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

