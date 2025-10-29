Watch| Aaromaley trailer promises joyful ride of love, friendship

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, the makers of Aaromaley unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film. Silambarasan TR has lent his voice for the narration. The trailer promises a feel-good entertainer, with perfect portions of love, friendship, fun and drama.

The star cast includes Kishen Das, Harshath Khan, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Megha Akash, VTV Ganesh, Tulasi and Sibi Chakravarthy, among others. Directed by Sarang Thiagu, the film is backed by S Vinod Kumar.

This film marks Kishen’s fourth film on the big screen, following Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee, Singapore Salon and recently-released Tharunam. Siddhu Kumar has composed the music, while Gowtham Rajendran handled the camera. Praveen Antony took care of the cuts.

Aaromaley is all set to hit the screens on November 7.

Meanwhile, Kishen also has Eerapadham Kaatru Mazhai in the pipeline.







