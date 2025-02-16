Was not involved in car accident, actor Yogi Babu clarifies

CHENNAI: Hours after reports of an accident involving Yogi Babu came out, the actor took to social media to clarify it wasn't true.

Reports said the car Yogi Babu was travelling in had collided with a barricade after the driver lost control of the vehicle near the Walajapet toll booth.

Taking to social media platform X, the actor reassured his fans, saying, "I am fine all. This is false news."

As per a Thanthi TV report, Yogi Babu further added that it was a different car that was involved in an accident. That vehicle was part of a film shoot and he was not travelling in it, the actor said.