Was impossible not to be moved by the energy Dulquer brings in: Bhagyashri Borse

MUMBAI: The makers of “Kaantha” released the song “Panimalare” featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse on Monday. The actress went on to speak about the star and said that working with the star was an absolute treat.

Bhagyashri, who is marking her debut in Tamil film, says, “I’ve grown up mesmerised by the grace, power, and mystique of so many yesteryear actresses. They’ve shaped the way I look at cinema, womanhood, and performance.”

Panimalare is really special because of the lovely chemistry between Bhagyashri and Dulquer.

She said: “Somewhere deep in my heart, I feel like I’m standing on their shoulders, trying to carry forward a legacy they built with so much fire and elegance. To be trusted with that — especially in my debut — is a huge honour.”

Speaking about Dulquer, she said: “Working with Dulquer sir was an absolute treat.”“There’s such ease in the way he faces the camera, such honesty in the way he inhabits a scene. The chemistry people are talking about, I think, is just my admiration for his craft. It was impossible not to be moved by the energy he brings in.”

Kaantha, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the film is set in the1950s Madras, where lives intertwine against a backdrop of social transformation during India's post-independence era.

The film is all set to release on September 12.

Talking about Dulquer, who is the son of superstar Mammootty, he made his acting debut with Second Show.

After which he was seen in films such as performance in ABCD, Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, and Vaayai Moodi Pesavum. The actor achieved his career breakthrough with Bangalore Days.

He established himself as a leading Malayalam actor with Vikramadithyan, Charlie, O Kadhal Kanmani and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. His highest-grossing releases came with the Telugu films such as Mahanati, Sita Ramam, and Lucky Baskhar.



