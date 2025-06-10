Wanted Jr NTR to look simple yet powerful, says Anaita Shroff Adajania

HYDERABAD: A couple of weeks ago, the makers of War 2 unveiled the teaser, giving a sneak-peek into the stylish looks of Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan. Costume designer Anaita Shroff Adajania is elated by the response to Jr NTR’s looks in the film.

The designer said, “With his look, I wanted to ground him and keep it real. There’s a rawness to his presence, like a human machine operating with purpose. That translated into a wardrobe built on power and simplicity: leather, rugged jackets, strong silhouettes. His styling reflects a direct and impactful approach.” Directed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Aditya Chopra, War 2 has Kiara Advani playing the female lead. The film is slated to release on August 14.