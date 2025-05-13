Want my Tamil debut to be just as impactful as Dia, says actor Kushee Ravi

CHENNAI: It is somewhat hard to speak with actor Kushee Ravi, and not help but ask about her 2020 lockdown hit Dia, where the actor captured hearts with her soulful performance.

With Ayyana Mane, a Kannada series directed by Ramesh Indira, which is officially streaming on ZEE5, Kushee is yet again seen in a gripping crime drama, but with a supernatural twist.

In a tête-à-tête, Kushee opens up about her journey from Dia, recalling, “It was a lockdown hit, and the response was overwhelming. People had so many expectations – not just from the Kannada industry, but across industries from south and beyond.”

However, with fame comes the challenge of being typecast. She was being offered similar scripts, but Kushee was determined not to repeat herself. “My director, KS Ashok, who I consider my mentor, always told me, ‘Don’t be predictable. Explore different genres.’ So, before signing any project, I discuss it with him.”

Kushee has since then gravitated towards gripping crime thrillers like Case of Kondana and Pindam. Though it might seem like a deliberate move, she clarifies, “It wasn’t a conscious decision. I just wanted to work with good directors and scripts that challenged me.”

In Ayyana Mane, Kushee portrays the role of Jaji, who is married into the powerful Ayyana Mane family, which hides a chilling secret – three daughters-in-law have mysteriously died, each death linked to the family’s deity, Kondayya. When asked if she relates to the character, she says, “Not entirely, but partially. I’m an old-school girl at heart – I love traditional attire and values. So, in that sense, Jaji felt familiar.”

The actor is passionate about exploring the genre of sports. “I want to do a sports film, maybe as an athlete. I was a national-level kho-kho player and state-level throwball athlete, so that genre excites me.”

Kushee has been notably absent from Tamil cinema, after her 2021 chartbuster music video Adipoli with Ashwin Kumar, which has over 100 million views. “I’ve been waiting for the right script, something as strong as Dia. I got recognised in Chennai because of Dia, so I want my Tamil debut to be just as impactful.”

She narrates how she previously caught the attention of veteran director Bharathiraja. “He called me to Chennai just to say I did a great job in Dia. That meant a lot.”

Her dream collaborators? “There are many. But Mani Ratnam tops my list. I would also like to work with Rajkumar Periasamy. I would love to collaborate with anyone who offers me a powerful role.”

Discussing the present state of Kannada film industry post-pandemic, she says, “Even with great films like KGF, Kantara and Love Mocktail, audiences aren’t returning to theatres as before. Maybe it’s OTT fatigue, but the big-screen experience is irreplaceable.”

Kushee has a packed slate with five upcoming Kannada projects. “I have Full Meals directed by N Vinayaka, which is a fresh script and unconventional. I also have One Way, a groundbreaking experimental film shot entirely in a single sound take, with no dubbing – hoping for a release this year.” Kushee is also working on a female-centric anthology with four stories, possibly releasing as a Tamil-Kannada bilingual.